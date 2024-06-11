Kazakhstan and the UAE discuss implementation of joint energy project

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Najmedin Mukhametaliuly, met with the CEO of “Masdar”, Mohamed Al Ramahi, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of a joint project in the energy sector. Kazakh Ambassador emphasized that Kazakhstan aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060 and increase the share of renewable energy sources from 4% to 15% by 2030. He highlighted the importance of the project to construct a 1 GW wind power plant in Kazakhstan, undertaken by “Masdar”.

In turn, Mohamed Al Ramahi noted that Kazakhstan has great potential in the field of green energy development, and “Masdar” is committed to bringing this project to a successful and effective conclusion.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to work together on the implementation of this project.