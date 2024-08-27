Kazakhstan and the U.S. focus on new horizons of cooperation

A meeting took place at the Illinois Chamber of Commerce featuring Chamber President Lou Sandoval, representatives of American companies, and business associations from Chicago. The event was organized as part of a regional visit by Rauan Tleulin, the Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in New York, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's press service.

Chamber President Lou Sandoval expressed support for further strengthening economic ties with Kazakhstan and confirmed his readiness to engage in implementing joint projects with companies from the state.

Consul General Rauan Tleulin noted that Kazakhstan, acting as a bridge between the West and the East, is committed to a multi-vector policy and establishes pragmatic and mutually beneficial relationships with all global players, including the United States, which is one of the main trade and economic partners of our country.

Photo credit: mfa.kz

Tleulin also highlighted that Illinois, being a central transportation hub and one of the major agricultural centers in the U.S., facilitates the expansion of partnerships in areas such as transportation and logistics, biofuel production, advanced processing of agricultural products, IT, tourism, and more.

Participants highly appreciated the economic and democratic reforms carried out by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which, in their opinion, sets a new development vector for both the country and the region, increasing its attractiveness to American investors.

Following the event, attendees expressed their willingness to visit Kazakhstan as part of the upcoming U.S. Trade Mission in October of this year.