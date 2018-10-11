Kazakhstan and the US sign memo on preservation of cultural heritage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry and the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad signed a memorandum on mutual understanding, the Ministry's press service reports.

Head of the US Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad Paul Packer, who arrived in Astana to attend the VI Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, has met with Kazakh Culture and Sports Minister Arystanbek Mukhamediuly.



The sides expressed intents to develop bilateral cooperation in the sphere of preservation of cultural heritage. Following the talks they signed a Memorandum of understanding between the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry and the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad on the protection and preservation of definite cultural values.



The memo is called to lay the foundation for cooperation in this sphere and strengthen cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two nations. Besides, it will promote cultural and historical projects of Kazakhstan and the U.S. and strengthen the international standing of Kazakhstan as a country of international consent and peace.