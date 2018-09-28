Kazakhstan and the US to launch direct air service

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry held talks at the U.S. State Department pursuant to the task of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to launch direct air service to the U.S. cities.

The parties discussed opening of the direct air service and development of its regulatory regime. Following the results of the talks the parties agreed to carry out further work in this direction, the press release reads.



As earlier reported, on January 17, 2018 during the meeting held at the White House President of the United States Donald Trump and Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed readiness to develop bilateral cooperation in spheres such as digital economy, healthcare, commercial aviation, finance and banking, agriculture and space exploration.



