Kazakhstan and Turkey discuss cooperation in aerospace sphere

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held a meeting with Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) CEO Temel Kotil, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Minister Tileuberdi and Temel Kotil discussed the prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and TAI, including the company’s participation in the projects in the sphere of machine engineering, industry and aerospace as well as the opportunity of creating a joint production and transfer of technologies.

Temel Kotil expressed interest in bilateral cooperation, welcoming the opportunity of implementing joint investment projects.

Following results of the meeting, the sides agreed to continue fruitful bilateral cooperation.