    21:14, 04 May 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Turkey sign military coop plan

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Turkey signed the military cooperation plan for the current year, Kazinform reports.

    According to the press service of the Defense Ministry, the Kazakh delegation was led by head of the international cooperation department of the Ministry Colonel Olzhas Suleimenov.

    The plan includes 17 events in the sphere of regional security, holding joint military exercises, sharing practice. Besides, the parties debated cooperation in military education and science, approved the military education plan for 2022-2023.

    The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Turkey has for many years enjoyed fraternal ties and robust cooperation in many spheres, including the military one.
    Tags:
    Army Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Turkey Government
