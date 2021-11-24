Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan actively cooperate - Turkmen ambassador

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkmen Ambassador to Kazakhstan Batyr Rejepov notes active cooperation between the countries, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As it is known, the year 2021 was declared the Year of Peace and Trust at the initiative of Turkmenistan. It is due to neutrality of Turkmenistan because it is of peaceful nature. We promote peace in the world,» said the ambassador.

Rejepov noted that Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan actively cooperation in bilateral trade turnover in agriculture, textile, and energy.

«Creation of the environment of good neighborliness and friendship in Central Asia is an important aspect of foreign policy of Turkmenistan. Inter-State relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan is the prime example which are based on the unbreakable ties between the friendship and brotherhood, century-old spirituality, and cultural affinity connecting people of the two neighboring countries. In modern times Turkmen-Kazakh dialogue based on the continued goodwill of the sides was given a new impetus and new concrete content. Commitments of our countries to constructive mutually beneficial cooperation found their realization in large joint infrastructure projects that address the mutual interests as well as objectives of common wellbeing not only on the regional scale but also on the scale of the Eurasian space,» he said.

He added that the important factor is warm and trustful relations established between Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.