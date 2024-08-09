Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan discuss prospects for development of energy, oil and gas cooperation

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who arrived in Astana to attend the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, held talks, Kazinform News Agency learnt from Akorda.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

The Kazakh President thanked Serdar Berdimuhamedov for his participation in the summit and highlighted the importance of his visit from the viewpoint of further promotion of a multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

Photo credit: akorda.kz

In his turn, the President of Turkmenistan thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and underlined the dynamic development of bilateral ties.

Turkmenistan pays great attention to cooperation with Kazakhstan. The countries established active political dialogue, develop trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov said. He invited the Kazakh President to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan this autumn and take part in the international forum on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of Turkmen poet.

During the meeting, the sites discussed prospects for the development of bilateral ties in trade and economic, energy, oil and gas, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.