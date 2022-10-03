EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:02, 03 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to debate coop issues

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The regular Kazakhstan -Turkmenistan consultations between the foreign ministries will be held on October 4 via a videoconferencing. This year marks the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the nations, Kazinform reports.

    «The sides are expected to debate pressing issues of further strengthening of cooperation between the countries in the spirit of strategic partnership, progress of realization of agreements achieved at high level. Special attention will be paid to the schedule of forthcoming events,» an official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Aibek Smadiyarov, told a briefing.

    He highlighted that Turkmenistan is an important strategic partner of Kazakhstan both in Central Asia and the Caspian region.



    Photo: gov.kz





    Tags:
    Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Foreign policy Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!