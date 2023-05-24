Kazakhstan and U.S. hold direct flight talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s 1st Kazakhstan’s AviaDialogue Forum deputy head of the civil aviation committee of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry Timur Tlegenov said that Kazakhstan and the U.S hold talks to launch direct flights between the two nations, Kazinform reports.

He said the U.S. impose strict and severe requirements for operating flights. The aviation authorities work on this issue. He added the flights are likely to be launched by 2025.

Tlegenov said resumption of direct flights to Tokyo is being considered now. The decision will be adopted given the passenger flow.