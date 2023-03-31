EN
    15:00, 31 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and UAE agree to increase tankage for oil transport across Caspian Sea

    Photo: kmg.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM CEO of KazMunaiGas National Company JSC Magzum Mirzagaliyev and Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, held talks, Kazinform refers to the company’s press service.

    The sides debated the Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions (CIMS) joint venture’s development strategy which is officially registered and functioning since February this year.

    The parties focused on further extension of the CIMS tanker fleet to ship oil across the Caspian Sea and Black Sea.

    Besides those attending discussed the development of the service fleet for the Kazakhstani sector of the Caspian Sea.


