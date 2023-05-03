Kazakhstan and UAE to increase flights

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Wizz Air Abu Dhabi air carrier plans to increase the frequency of regular flights between Astana and Abu Dhabi from 3 to 5 per week starting from July 1, Kazinform quotes the Civil Aviation Committee’s press service.

The flights en route Almaty-Abu Dhabi will also grow from 5 to 7 per week since August 4. The flights will be operated daily by Airbus 320 and Airbus 321 aircraft, it said in a statement.

The increase in flights between the two nations will further contribute to the development of tourist, cultural, investment and business cooperation between the countries, increase competition and reduce airfares.