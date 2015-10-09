Kazakhstan and Ukraine agreed to support business cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Ukraine agreed to support joint business projects and strive to increase the trade turnover between the two countries, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the Kazakh-Ukrainian business forum.

"Today, during the talks in the narrow format, we have discussed many issues of cooperation based on trust and complete mutual understanding between our countries. We have agreed to support business cooperation, find opportunities for increasing economic contacts and trade turnover between our countries. I wish us successful fulfillment of the reached agreements," N. Nazarbayev noted.

Presently, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Ukraine makes USD 2.2 bln. Besides, about 400 enterprises with the Ukrainian capital assets are operating in Kazakhstan.