    08:43, 03 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Ukraine debate investment cooperation issues

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On July 2 Kazakh Ambassador to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev met with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal, the Embassy’s Telegram Channel reads.

    The sides noted significant potential for boosting trade cooperation between the two nations. They coordinated global approaches for realization of some promising joint investment projects, as well as Kazakhstani companies’ participation in large-scale privatization in Ukraine.

    According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the gross volume of Kazakhstan’s direct investments into Ukraine for the past ten years rose to KZT 278.9 mln, Ukrainian investments made KZT 264.9 mln.

    The sides also debated transport and communications cooperation issues. Kaletayev expressed interest in delivering Kazakhstan-made electric locomotives and engines to Ukraine, participation of Kazakhstan’s companies in construction of roads, etc. Preliminary talks on the said projects are underway.

    The parties also stressed the need to give an impetus to the development of Trans-Caspian international transport route.


    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Diplomacy
