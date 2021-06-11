Kazakhstan and Ukraine intend to exchange regulatory experience

KYIV. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletaev met with Head of the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine Oleksii Kucher.

The Kazakh diplomat informed about the new approaches of Kazakhstan in the field of interaction between entrepreneurship and the state. His interlocutor was particularly interested in the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokaev on the introduction of a new regulatory policy in the field of business activity - the «1 in 2 out» principle, which provides for the abolition of two existing requirements with the introduction of a new one, establishment of the institution of regulatory appeal, improvement of the state control system etc, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

For his part, Kucher spoke about the current situation in the country in this area and plans to improve the regulatory policy. Ukraine is committed to improving its position in the global Doing Business ranking by enhancing the business environment and reducing administrative barriers.