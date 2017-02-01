Kazakhstan and UN diplomats discussed Nazarbayev's reform

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan in the UN Barlybay Sadykov has met with Assistant to the UN Secretary General, Regional Director of the UNDP in Asia and Pacific Haolyan Shu.

In the meeting the parties discussed the draft constitutional reforms proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the issues of security in Central Asia and the main aspects of interaction during Kazakhstan's membership in the UNSC.

Barlybay Sadykov explained about the reform of power redistribution among the branches of authority and noted their relevance and conformance to Kazakhstan's development priorities.

Haolyan Shu expressed confidence that transit from presidential to the mixed governance system would lead to significant positive changes. In his opinion, decentralization of power does not only conform to the country's internal tendencies but also is positively appraised by the international community.