Kazakhstan and UNICEF compare notes on topical issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation

First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov received Rashed Mustafa Sarwar, the newly appointed United Nations Children’s Fund Representative in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Kairat Umarov congratulated the Representative on his appointment to such an important post and expressed hope for further strengthening cooperation through the cooperation program between the Government of Kazakhstan and UNICEF for 2021-2025. “Ensuring equal opportunities for children is one of the priority tasks in the policy of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. We are committed to protecting children’s rights to life and development and realising their full potential by the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Kazakhstan acceded to in 1994”, said the First Deputy Minister.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed current issues of cooperation, including UNICEF project activities in the field of social guarantees for children and the reintegration of women and children returned from conflict zones.

In response, Rashed Sarwar expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and extended congratulations on the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s ratification of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. “Kazakhstan's impressive progress in protecting children’s rights is a testament to our collective efforts. We are motivated to continue our fruitful cooperation, working towards making the dreams of every child a reality”, said the UNICEF Representative.

UN Children’s Fund Representative reiterated the importance of strengthening regional cooperation with UNICEF, underscoring its significant role in areas such as child protection, education, health, and nutrition. “Our regional cooperation is a key driver in achieving the sustainable development goals. Each of us has a crucial role in this collective effort”, emphasised the UNICEF Representative.

The parties agreed to continue active interaction to achieve the intended goals, which are the well-being and development of children throughout Kazakhstan.

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) was created in 1946 by the UN General Assembly’s decision to assist children affected by the Second World War. Since 1950, UNICEF has expanded its mandate and the number of countries, becoming a full-fledged UN structure.

UN Children’s Fund’s primary goal is to protect children's rights for their survival and development.

UNICEF has over 6,000 staff working directly in accredited countries; the rest are located at its headquarters and offices in New York, Copenhagen, Florence, and Geneva. In addition to its headquarters, UNICEF has 30 regional offices in Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Asia.