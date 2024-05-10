Kazakhstan and Uruguay: New stage in development of bilateral relations

At the invitation of the Uruguayan side the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Umarov, visited the Oriental Republic of Uruguay to conduct the first political consultations, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay, Nicolás Albertoni, current aspects of bilateral relations, the global agenda, as well as multilateral interaction on issues of mutual support for initiatives and candidates within international organizations were discussed.

The parties welcomed the creation of the Kazakhstan-Uruguay parliamentary friendship group in the Parliament of Uruguay, as well as the establishment in the nearest future of the first Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Montevideo. Following the results of political consultations, the parties agreed to expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation and hold the second round of Kazakh-Uruguayan political consultations in Astana.

During his stay in the Uruguayan capital, Kairat Umarov held meetings with the Speaker of the National Congress of the Uruguayan Parliament Ana María Olivera, the Uruguay-Kazakhstan parliamentary friendship group led by Senator Marcos Methol Sastre, the leadership of the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE) Edgar Fitzgerald Piali, and the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI) Benjamin Blanco, and also took part in the Round Table on the topic: “Uruguay-Kazakhstan: investment and trade opportunities” for representatives of the business community and economic associations of Uruguay. The Uruguayan side highly appreciated the visit of the official delegation of Kazakhstan, which gave new impetus to the intensification of bilateral relations between the states.