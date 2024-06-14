Kazakhstan and U.S. strengthening trade and investment cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, who arrived in Astana on a working visit, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the sides discussed topical issues of further development of Kazakh-American trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The parties highly appreciated the results of the TIFA meeting in the regional format and bilateral meetings at the governmental level, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of the signing of the U.S. – Central Asian Trade and Investment Framework Agreement. It is highly symbolic that such a significant event took place in Astana, a driver of trade and investment growth in the region.

The United States is a key investor in Kazakhstan’s economy with more than 60 billion US dollars in capital. Mutual trade turnover in 2023 increased by 33% to reach 4 billion dollars, which indicates a long-term partnership between our countries.