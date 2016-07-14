EN
    18:31, 14 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and USA plan to develop cooperation in combating terrorism

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of the Committee for Religious Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Galym Shoikin and his deputy Bakhytzhan Kulekeyev met with Political Officer of the US Embassy in Kazakhstan Ningchuan Zhu.

    According to the information of the press service of the Committee for Religious Affairs of the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan, the sides discussed the religion issues and exchanged opinions on the issues of expansion of cooperation in the sphere of combating international terrorism and violent extremism.

     

