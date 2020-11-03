Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agree to fulfill joint projects

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM The Kazakh delegation led by Roman Sklyar, Deputy Prime Minister, paid an official visit to Uzbekistan, primeminister.kz reads.

The delegation met with Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov, 1st Deputy PM Achilbay Ramatov, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov.

The sides reached agreements on efficient bilateral cooperation. They stated that Kazakhstan- Uzbekistan strategic partnership is traditionally at high level and develops dynamically despite the global epidemiological situation.

The parties debated the progress of realization of the agreements achieved and promising directions for mutually beneficial cooperation. To strengthen trade and economic ties debated were machine building, projects, projects to form multimodal deliveries (by road/rail/air) in demand at third markets.

Kazakhstan suggested building the interstate branching network of wholesale distribution centres to accumulate farm products in sufficient scale to enter the large trading networks of export markets. The Uzbek PM offered to consider cooperation within the working trade and logistics centre Termez-Mazari-Sharif.