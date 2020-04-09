Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to protect rights of migrant workers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Senate adopted the draft law On ratification of the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on employment and protection of migrant workers,nationals of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan, and protection of migrant workers, nationals of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.

The Agreement is purposed to take measures aimed at regulation of migration flows and prevention of illegal occupation in the territory of both nations and protection of migrant workers, nationals of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The Agreement is expected to strengthen cooperation between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in regulating the labour migration process and creation of favorable conditions for man power shifting between the two nations.