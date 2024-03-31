Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan ease road freight permits

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have simplified obtaining permits for road freight transportation, the Kazakh Transport Ministry was quoted as saying by Trend.az.

Thus, from April 15, a joint order of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will come into force on the transfer to an electronic form of obtaining permits for the transportation of goods of the type "to/from third countries" for Kazakh carriers.

From March 28 to April 15 of this year, Uzbek permit forms of the type "to/from third countries" will be issued in paper form at the border, and from April 15 in electronic form also at the border.

As a result, this mechanism will allow carriers to simplify cargo transportation with Uzbekistan and eliminate speculation with places in the queue and the transfer of permit forms to third parties.

In addition, the ministry noted that a paper foreign permit form issued at the state border must be returned to the Transport Control Inspectorate at the place of registration of the carrier.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is one of Kazakhstan's largest trading partners. The volume of trade turnover for 2023 reached the planned milestone of $4.4 billion. At the same time, Kazakhstan’s exports to Uzbekistan amounted to $3.1 billion, while imports from Uzbekistan - $1.3 billion.