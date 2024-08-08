Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan establish Council of Foreign Ministers

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan established the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a briefing following bilateral talks with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Presidents shared views on security and stability in the region.

We have common positions on pressing international issues. Both parties are interested in strengthening integration in the region. Tomorrow we will attend the next 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian Countries. Today we founded the Council of Foreign Ministers to coordinate our positions on pressing issues of the international agenda. This step, undoubtedly, will draw countries together, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Besides, the leaders debated cooperation in the sphere of education and science.