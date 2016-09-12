EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:37, 12 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have common history, religion and culture - Nazarbayev

    None
    None
    ASTANA-SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met today with Acting President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his working trip to Samarkand, the press service of Akorda reported.

    In the course of the meeting, the Kazakh President noted again uniqueness of Islam Karimov's contribution to the development of the Uzbek state and relations between the two countries.

    "His activity served for further strengthening of friendship between our nations, since we have common history, religion and culture. It is crucial for us to be able to preserve these values. We managed to find mutually suitable decision in any issue - both within bilateral meetings and within international organizations. We need to further strengthen our fraternal relations," N.Nazarbayev said.

    Besides, N.Nazarbayev and Sh.Mirziyoyev shared views on the most acute issues of bilateral relations and key topics of  regional and international agendas.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!