Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have common history, religion and culture - Nazarbayev

ASTANA-SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met today with Acting President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his working trip to Samarkand, the press service of Akorda reported.

In the course of the meeting, the Kazakh President noted again uniqueness of Islam Karimov's contribution to the development of the Uzbek state and relations between the two countries.



"His activity served for further strengthening of friendship between our nations, since we have common history, religion and culture. It is crucial for us to be able to preserve these values. We managed to find mutually suitable decision in any issue - both within bilateral meetings and within international organizations. We need to further strengthen our fraternal relations," N.Nazarbayev said.



Besides, N.Nazarbayev and Sh.Mirziyoyev shared views on the most acute issues of bilateral relations and key topics of regional and international agendas.