Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Interior Ministries set up joint coordination group

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ministers of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held a meeting in Samarkand, the Kazakh Ministry's press service said.

A delegation of Kazakhstan Internal Affairs Ministry, led by Minister Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan Pulat Bobozhonov, heads of Uzbek agencies took part in the meeting.



The sides debated issues concerning strengthening cooperation between the internal affairs bodies of the two countries in crime control, further development of trans-border cooperation, exchange of field experience, including law making activities.





The Kazakh Minister told about the prospects for cooperation, cross-border crime, extremism and terrorism countermeasures, elaboration of the mechanism to establish closer contacts.



Following the results of the meeting, the parties signed a joint order to set up a coordination group of the Ministries of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The coordination group is to be the efficient mechanism for bilateral cooperation and to help consider and take measures on various issues concerning law enforcement agencies activities and operations.