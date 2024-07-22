Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan launch new air route

The Civil Aviation Committee has announced the launch of a new T916 route, which will traverse the airspace of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

It is one of the supplementary routes for flights from Europe to Southeast Asia.

Since its launch, the route has seen 19 flights, with potential for increased usage by the end of the summer, as users become more familiar with it.

The new route has already been used by Lufthansa Cargo (Germany), Cargolux (Luxembourg), Cargolux Italy (Italy), Nomad Aviation (Switzerland), Western Global Airlines (USA), Aerologic Cargo Airlines (Germany).

The length of the T916 route is 2,187 km, of which 437 km pass over Uzbekistan and 1,750 km over Kazakhstan.

The T916 route was launched in response to a proposal from airlines and Uzbek State Unitary Enterprise Center “Uzaeronavigation”. It was previously included in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) catalogue of preferred routes.

Specialists of Kazaeronavigatsia company have indicated that the new route will enhance the appeal of Kazakhstan's airspace to international airlines while reducing the workload of air traffic controllers in South Kazakhstan.