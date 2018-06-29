EN
    16:10, 29 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan mull security issues

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Executive offices of Security Councils of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held enlarged scheduled consultations in Tashkent, Akorda reports.

    Heads of central state bodies attended the talks co-chaired by Presidential Adviser - Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev and Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov. Those gathered debated pressing issues of regional security and bilateral cooperation, current state and prospects for the development of situation taking into account situation in Afghanistan, further expansion and widening of military and technical cooperation.

    Besides, the sides debated preliminary results of realization of the road map for reconstruction and modernization of checkpoints, highways and development of the Kazakh-Uzbek state border adjacent areas.

    State bodies were given certain tasks following the talks.

     

     

