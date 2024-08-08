Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan sign 15 documents

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed 15 documents following the talks as part of the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the following documents:

The resolution of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on further development of Kazakhstan -Uzbekistan bilateral cooperation;

The resolution of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on approval of the Regulations on the Council of Foreign Ministers.

Besides, the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on the regime of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan state border.

The parties also signed:

A protocol on amendments to the Protocol to the agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on checkpoints on Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan state border as of September 4, 2006;

A protocol on amendments to the Protocol to the agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the international highway service as of March 20, 2006;

A 2024-2025 action plan for cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan;

An agreement between the Agriculture Ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan;

A protocol on mutual understanding and cooperation between the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan and the Economy and Finance Ministry of Uzbekistan;

A protocol on cooperation in the sphere of regulation of natural monopolies between the Kazakh natural monopolies regulation committee and competition and consumers’ right development committee of Uzbekistan.

An agreement between the Health Ministries of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan on health cooperation;

A memorandum of mutual understating between the Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President and the Institute of Strategic and Interregional Research under the President of Uzbekistan on the establishment of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Expert Council.