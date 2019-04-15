EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:55, 15 April 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan sign bilateral documents

    None
    None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM As part of the state visit to Uzbekistan Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the Joint Statement, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Besides, the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on employment and protection of rights of migrant workers, an agreement on concerted actions against illegal migration.

    The Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan inked a cooperation program for 2019-2020.

    The Defense Ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan became signatories of an agreement on air defense cooperation.

    The Kazakh National Economy Ministry and Uzbek Investments and Foreign Trade Ministry signed a memorandum on development of the Central Asia International Trade and Economic Cooperation Centre.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!