Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to cooperate in scientific sphere

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - In the Science Academy of Uzbekistan Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev met with President of the Academy Bekhzod Yuldashev to discuss the prospects of interaction of the two countries in the sphere of science.

Such spheres nuclear physics, chemistry, mathematics, renewable energy resources, archeology, history, source study and culture are the main directions of joint scientific researches taking into account scientific and technical base of two countries.

The Kazakh Ambassador noted relevance of further development of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of science and suggested to develop specific mechanisms of coordination of interaction. In particular, it was offered to develop a "Road map" on interaction of scientific institutes of two countries and to create a joint multidisciplinary research center based on the national academy of sciences of the two countries

The parties also discussed the prospects of development of the joint scientific research center for carrying out world-class researches. The parties also agreed that scientific and technical achievements which will be presented during EXPO-2017 in Astana would open the new prospects of development of science and innovations of the region.

Considering the need of coordination of bilateral interaction in the field of science and education, it was offered to create the Permanent Partnership Council for interaction in the sphere of scientific research, science and business, innovations and technologies.

The parties also dwelled on the problem of the Aral Sea. They talked about the possibilities to coordinate the actions of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan's scientific institutions in environmental rehabilitation of the Aral region, formation of the mechanisms of regional independent distribution of water resources and implementation of advanced technologies of irrigation. In this regard the Kazakhstan diplomat proposed to cooperate though various humanitarian programs for prompt and efficient achievement of effective objectives of prevention of desertification and creation of the water resources management system.