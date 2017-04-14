Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to create “The Great Silk Road” tourist product

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the 5th Uzbek International Tourist Fair "The World of Leisure 2017" Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sports and Uzbek State Committee for Tourism Development have signed the 2017-2019 Joint Action Plan for tourism.

The international inter-ministerial document was signed by the Minister of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan Arystanbek Mukhamediuly and the Chairman of the State Committee for Tourism Development of Uzbekistan Anvar Sharapov, according to primeminister.kz.

Signing the document, the heads of tourism institutions underlined the importance of the existing friendly relations between the fraternal peoples and the significance of further strengthening of cooperation between our states.

The bilateral cooperation will focus on the following priorities: exchanging experiences in effective management of tourist destinations and maximum assistance in tourist events of the two countries.

Kazakhstan's participation in the Tourist Fair "The World of Leisure 2017" held in Tashkent demonstrates the country's readiness for effective implementation of the Strategy of Economic Cooperation between Kazakh and Uzbek governments for 2017-2019.

The next step of the action plan will be Uzbek tour operators' participation in Kazakhstan International Tourism Fair "KITF 2017" (Almaty, April 19-21, 2017) and "Astana Leisure 2017" (Astana, September 27-29, 2017).

In the run-up to Expo 2017 our states intend to set up combined tours for the route Tashkent-Samarkand-Bukhara-Khiva and Shymkent-Turkestan-Astana and backwards for the participants and guests of the international specialized exhibition to be held this summer in Astana.

In addition, our countries intend to create "The Great Silk Road" joint tourist product so that to enhance the flow of tourists.

To develop and strengthen the touristic cooperation Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to assist in sharing education technologies and research for tourism, as well as travel business organization and administration.

The spring Uzbek International Tourist Fair "The World of Leisure 2017" is held in Tashkent on 13th and 14th April.