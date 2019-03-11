Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to discuss economic cooperation issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The action plan for holding the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan will be approved on March 15 in Uzbekistan," the Kazakh MFA's official spokesperson, Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

A number of events and meetings, involving officials of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, multilateral meetings between the representatives of Central Asia states are to be held this week in Tashkent.



In particular, the 18th meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission for bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will take place on March 15. Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek will head the Kazakh delegation. 1st Deputy PM -Transport Minister of Uzbekistan will the Uzbek delegation.



The agenda includes a wide range of issues concerning bilateral trade and economic cooperation, an increase of commodity turnover, cooperation in agriculture, water and energy, space and information spheres, transit and transport sectors, development of interregional and near-border ties.



The sides will also focus on bilateral culture, education, healthcare and tourism cooperation issues. Besides, the joint action plan for holding the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan in 2019 will be adopted there.



As earlier reported, 2018 was declared the Year of Uzbekistan in Kazakhstan. About 200 events were held at large.

The same day the 1st Central Asian Economic Forum themed Central Asian cooperation: prospects for mutual benefit cooperation will take place in the capital of Uzbekistan.

Besides, Kazakh Export will open its office in Uzbekistan.