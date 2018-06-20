EN
    12:24, 20 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to increase flights

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to increase the number of flights between the countries following the talks held in Astana, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Investments and Development Ministry of Kazakhstan said. 


    The parties agreed to increase the frequency of Astana-Tashkent flights to 6 from 4 flights per week and increase Almaty-Tashkent from current 7 to 10 flights per week for each country.

    null Under the new agreement the number of flights operated between the countries will reach 32 a week, the committee's Facebook official account reads.

