Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to issue newspaper in Latin characters

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM "The first Kazakh-Uzbek newspaper in the Latin-based script is expected to come out by the birthday of Abai Kunanbayev in August this year," Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Yerik Utembayev said at the meeting of the International Turkic Academy with the Union of Writers of Uzbekistan.

"Today we have discussed pressing issues of cooperation that lay good foundation for preparing joint books and magazines. We also agreed on working on the joint newspaper in the Latin script. Uzbekistan has good practice and good methodological approaches. We could have written new works in Latin-based script," he noted.



"We also debated issues related to building a road map. We have to show the future of the two nations. The said road map should contribute to creating new written works and be accessible for a wide audience," he concluded.