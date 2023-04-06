Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to launch tourist buses

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Tourist buses are to run between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A new tourist route is to connect the cities of Turkestan and Nurafshon, an administrative centre of Tashkent region, the administration of Tashkent region said. It is expected that buses will transport up to 10 thousand tourists a year on this route.

«As part of the reached agreements talks are underway to launch regular tourist bus services between Turkestan region, Kazakhstan, and Nurafshon city to further boost the tourist inflow to the (Tashkent) region,» the press service of the Tashkent region administration office said.

To this end, a five-day tourist bus trip under Golden Circle concept was developed, which is to include Bostanlykskiy, Parkentskiy, Zangiatinskiy, Akhangaranskiy, Chinazskiy districts as well as Angren city with high tourist potential. More districts of the region are to be added later.

According to the region’s administration, there are 59 tour operators, 34 hotels, and 907 family hotels in Tashkent region. Last year, 260 thousand foreign tourists and 1.5 million domestic tourists visited the region. The export of services stood at 79 million US dollars.