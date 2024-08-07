Ambassador suggests creating Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Business Association

Addressing the meeting of the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Business Council in Astana, Kazakh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Beibut Atamkulov focused on the activities of the Central Asia International Industrial Cooperation Center, Kazinform News Agency reports.

An intergovernmental agreement On the regulation of the Central Asia International Industrial Cooperation Center activities was signed last year. The industrial cooperation center will encourage the development of new productions, workplaces, agricultural and industrial products processing and provide logistics services for further transportation of goods.

He said industrial cooperation directly depends on efficient cargo carriage that ensures on-time delivery of raw materials and end products.

The Ambassador said it is time to set up a Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan Business Association given the growth of joint enterprises and active cooperation between the two states. It may become a platform for efficient cooperation between the state and business. The association may also become a bridge to exchange best practices, contribute to the development of new projects, and strengthen economic ties.