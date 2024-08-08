Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to sign strategic partnership development program for next 10 years

The Kazakh President addressed today’s meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held at the Akorda residence, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev for accepting an invitation to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan. He said Uzbekistan is a fraternal country, a good neighbor, and an important and reliable partner of Kazakhstan. The friendship of the two countries is based on the common history and values.

The President said last year the countries signed a historic agreement on allied relations. Today the countries are expected to sign a strategic partnership development program for the next 10 years. He expressed hope these important steps would give an impetus to the development of ties between the two states.

As reported earlier, the President of Uzbekistan arrived in Astana yesterday. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met him at the Astana Airport.