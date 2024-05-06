Kazakhstan and Vietnam launch visa-free regime

The agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Vietnam on exemption of visa requirements for the holders of national passports signed on August 21, 2023, in Hanoi will enter into force on May 25, Kazinform News Agency quotes official representative of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyar as saying.

The nationals of Kazakhstan and Vietnam can visit the two countries without a visa for up to 30 days and 90 days in any 180 days.