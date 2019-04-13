EN
    11:37, 13 April 2019

    Kazakhstan announces freestyle wrestling team roster for Asian Championships

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM China's Xi'an will play a host to the Asian United Wrestling Championships on April 23-29, the National Olympic Committee's press service reports.

    The freestyle wrestlers, such as Meirambek Kartbai, Bauyrzhan Turebek, Daulet Niyazbekov, Nurkozha Kaipanov, Daniyar Kaisanov, Galymzhan Oserbayev, Adlet Daulanbayev, Yeraly Abdrashev, Alisher Yergali, and Oleg Boltin are to contend for top honors at the forthcoming continental championships.

    Currently the Kazakh team is training at the AIBA training camp. The wrestlers will leave for China on April 20.

    Kazakhstan Sport
