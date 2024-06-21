Kazakhstan announces its shooting team roster for 2024 Paris Games

Head coach of Kazakhstan’s shooting team Olga Dovgun announced the list of athletes leaving for the 2024 Olympic Games within a month, Kazinform News Agency learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Six shooters have secured their quotas for the upcoming 2024 Games. They are Nikita Chiryukin, Alexandra Le, Islam Satpayev, Konstantin Malinovsky, Arina Altukhova, and Irina Yunusmetova.