EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:24, 12 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan announces roster for Osaka Grand Slam 2019

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has announced the roster of its national judo team for the Grand Slam 2019 tournament in Japan, Kazinform learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

    The regular Grand Slam tournament will be held in Osaka on January 22-24. Kazakhstan will be represented by Rustam Ibrayev (60kg), Zhanssay Smagulov and Zhanbolat Bagtbergenov (73kg), Ruslan Mussayev (81kg), Yersultan Muzapparov (90kg), Aibek Serikbayev (100kg) and Yerassyl Kazhybayev (+100kg).

    According to chief coach of the team Aidyn Smagulov, Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh (48kg), Sevara Nishanbayeva (57kg) and Zarina Raifova (78kg) will compete at the tournament.

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!