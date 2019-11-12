Kazakhstan announces roster for Osaka Grand Slam 2019

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has announced the roster of its national judo team for the Grand Slam 2019 tournament in Japan, Kazinform learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

The regular Grand Slam tournament will be held in Osaka on January 22-24. Kazakhstan will be represented by Rustam Ibrayev (60kg), Zhanssay Smagulov and Zhanbolat Bagtbergenov (73kg), Ruslan Mussayev (81kg), Yersultan Muzapparov (90kg), Aibek Serikbayev (100kg) and Yerassyl Kazhybayev (+100kg).

According to chief coach of the team Aidyn Smagulov, Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh (48kg), Sevara Nishanbayeva (57kg) and Zarina Raifova (78kg) will compete at the tournament.