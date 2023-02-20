Kazakhstan announces roster for Strandja 2023 boxing tournament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani male boxers are to compete in the 74th International Boxing Tournament Strandja to take place in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

The Kazakhstani team for the Strandja 2023 boxing tournament includes: Yernur Kairat (48kg), Kenzhe Muratuly (51kg), Bekzat Aldamzharov (54kg), Orazbek Assylkulov (57kg), Yerasyl Tankai (60kg), Yerturgan Zeinullinov (63.5kg), Temirkhan Tezek (67kg), Nurkanat Raiys (75kg), Bekzad Nurdauletov (80kg), Bekzat Tanatarov (86kg), Abzal Kuttybekov (92kg), and Kamshybek Kunkabayev (92kg).

The tournament is to begin today, February 20.

Photo: olympic.kz