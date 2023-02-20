EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:13, 20 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan announces roster for Strandja 2023 boxing tournament

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani male boxers are to compete in the 74th International Boxing Tournament Strandja to take place in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    The Kazakhstani team for the Strandja 2023 boxing tournament includes: Yernur Kairat (48kg), Kenzhe Muratuly (51kg), Bekzat Aldamzharov (54kg), Orazbek Assylkulov (57kg), Yerasyl Tankai (60kg), Yerturgan Zeinullinov (63.5kg), Temirkhan Tezek (67kg), Nurkanat Raiys (75kg), Bekzad Nurdauletov (80kg), Bekzat Tanatarov (86kg), Abzal Kuttybekov (92kg), and Kamshybek Kunkabayev (92kg).

    The tournament is to begin today, February 20.

    Photo: olympic.kz


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!