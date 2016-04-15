EN
    17:27, 15 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan announces time of completing Shymkent refinery's modernization

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - It is planned to complete the modernization of Kazakhstan's Shymkent oil refinery by late 2017, Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund said following the working visit of the Fund's head Umirzak Shukeyev to the refinery.

    The modernization will make it possible to significantly improve the quality of production, the environmental friendliness of the products, ensure the production of high-octane gasoline meeting the K5 standard (analogue of Euro 5 standard in the countries of the Customs Union), Kazinform has learnt from trend.az.

    It will also enable Kazakhstan to increase the volume of oil refining from 5 million tons to 6 million tons per year.

    Three large refineries - Atyrau, Shymkent and Pavlodar - operate in Kazakhstan. Currently, modernization work is underway at all three refineries and it is planned to complete this work in 2018.

