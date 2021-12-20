EN
    18:14, 20 December 2021

    Kazakhstan appoints Acting Health Minister

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zhandos Burkitbayev has been named Acting Minister of health of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    Born in 1971 in Zhambyl region, Zhandos Burkitbayev graduated from the Asfendiyarov Almaty National Medical University, Gumilyev Eurasian National University, South Kazakhstan State Medical Academy, Kazakhstani Medical University «High School of Public Health», and Turan University.

    In 2008, Burkitbayev headed the Blood Center of Astana city.

    In 2011/19, he was Director of the Transfusion Medicine Research and Production Center.

    In 2009, he too up the post of Chairman of the Board of the National Scientific Cancer Center.

    In 2021, he was appointed as Vice Minister of Health of Kazakhstan.


