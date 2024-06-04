Kazakhstan appoints Ambassador to Belarus

The Head of State decreed to appoint Timur Zhaksylykov an Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus, Permanent Representative to CIS Statutory Bodies concurrently, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

Yerlan Baizhanov is relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belarus and Permanent Representative to CIS Statutory Bodies concurrently.

Born in 1968 is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Kazakh Finance and Economy Institute.

From 1993 to 1996 served as an executive rector of the Semipalatinsk Business and Entrepreneurship Institute.

In 1997-1998 headed the department at the Kazakh Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms.

In 1998-2003 took the post of the head of the sector, and deputy head of the department at the Kazakh Presidential Administration.

In 2003-2004 headed the WTO’s accession department at the Kazakh Industry and Trade Ministry.

In 2004 was appointed as the Kazakh Industry and Trade Ministry representative to the WTO in Geneva.

In 2008 -2009 he took the post of the deputy mayor of Astana.

He was named the Vice Minister of Industry and Trade of Kazakhstan.

Since February 16, 2021 has been acting as the 1st Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.