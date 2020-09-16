EN
    19:24, 16 September 2020

    Kazakhstan appoints Healthcare Vice Minister, chief state sanitary doctor

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government decrees to appoint Yerlan Kiyassov the Healthcare Vice Minister, chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan, the PM’s official website reads.

    Born in 1973 in Almaty is the graduate of the Kazakh State Medical University, Central Asian University, Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

    Prior to the appointment served as director of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Expertise Centre, deputy director.


