EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:42, 25 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan appoints hew head of Samruk Energy

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The decision of the Board of Directors as of May 25, 2018 appoints Bakitzhan Zhulamanov as acting chairman of board of Samruk Energy JSC. Chairman of the Board of Management Alik Aidarbayev introduced the new head to the staff. 

    Aidarbayev noted also contribution and achievements of Almasadam Satkaliyev achieved during the years as head of the company and expressed him gratitude on behalf of Samruk Kazyna Chairman of the Management Board Akhmetzhan Yessimov.


    Tags:
    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Energy Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!