Kazakhstan appoints Honorary Consul in Ontario

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - This week, at the National Club of Toronto, during the working luncheon Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada, H.E. Akylbek Kamaldinov, presented to the President of "Forbes & Manhattan", Mr. Stan Bharti documents, confirming his status as an Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Ontario, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Embassy in Canada.

During the event leadership of the top Ontario business companies were familiarized with doing business and investment opportunities in Kazakhstan. Both the Ambassador and the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan invited the leadership of the companies to travel to Kazakhstan and discover new opportunities in a country, where very favorable conditions have been created for investors.

Legendary TV show host, Mr. Larry King was the guest of honor of the event and shared his warm memories of his visit to Kazakhstan. Mr. King expressed confidence that Mr. Bharti would do a great job as the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan and encouraged the participants to provide support to the Ambassador Kamaldinov's work in promoting business-to-business ties between the two countries.

The appointment of Mr. Bharti as the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Ontario, serves the purpose of the Embassy in further promoting bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Canada with the focus of economy, trade and investments. With the Honorary Consulate office in the business capital of Canada, we hope to foster more business-to-business ties and boost our trade and investment agenda.

The parties mentioned that the appointment of Mr. Bharti as the Honorary Consul would lead to mutually beneficial and long-lasting cooperation and it meets the interests of each side.