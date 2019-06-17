Kazakhstan appoints Mayors of Almaty, Shymkent

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree on appointment of mayors of the cities of Almaty and Shymkent, governors of the regions, the Akorda press service reports.

The President decreed to appoint Bauyrzhan Baibek as the Almaty Mayor,



Gabidulla Abdrakhimov as the Shymkent Mayor,



Yemek Marzhikpayev as the Akmola region Governor,



Ondassyn Urazalin as the Aktobe region Governor,



Amandyk Battalov as the Almaty region Governor,



Nurlan Nogayev as the Atyrau region Governor,



Askar Myrzakhmetov as the Zhambyl region Governor,



Yerlan Koshchanov as the Karaganda region Governor,



Arkhimed Mukhambetov as the Kostanay region Govenor,



Krymbek Kusherbayev as the Kyzylorda region Governor,



Bulat Bakauov as the Pavlodar region Governor,



Kumar Aksakalov as the Governor of North Kazakhstanregion,



Umirzak Shukeyev as the Governor of Turkestan region,



Daniyal Akhmetov as the East Kazakhstan region Governor.





The Decree enters into force on the date of its signing.